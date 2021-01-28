THE Welsh NHS is still operating 'well above capacity' despite the number of cases of coronavirus falling across the whole of the country.

On Wednesday, Public Health Wales recorded 537 new cases across Wales, significantly fewer than even just a few weeks ago.

However, the Welsh NHS Confederation has urged Welsh residents to continue to follow the lockdown restrictions to ease the pressure on the NHS.

READ MORE:

Nesta Lloyd-Jones, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation said: “While the number of people testing positive for coronavirus continues to recede in Wales, it is important that we continue to recognise that our NHS and social care services are still under extreme pressure.

“Critical care units in Wales are operating at well above our usual capacity, and the NHS is working hard to accelerate the pace we can deliver the vaccination programme across Wales.

“What this means is that even if you have had your vaccination, you still have to abide by the lockdown restrictions. As Public Health Wales continue to point out, there are still many variables which mean we could see a resurgence in the virus, including the emergence of new variants.

“If that resurgence were to happen, we will see pressure on the NHS increase and that means our resources will be stretched even further.

“We need to make sure we give the vaccine to as much of the population as possible and see the pressure on NHS services decrease.

“So far, the efforts of the Welsh population have been remarkable. We know how much you have sacrificed, but unfortunately the NHS, and our staff, need your support for a while longer for us to tackle this virus.”