SCHOOL children in Blaenau Gwent have warned adults of the dangers of drink driving with a short video.

It was funded through the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund and created in partnership with Tredegar-based media company Cymru Creations.

In the video, the children use comedy to deliver a very serious message.

Deputy police and crime commissioner for Gwent, Eleri Thomas said: “The children have done a fantastic job, delivering a very hard-hitting message in a humorous and accessible way.

“The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund is designed to support projects that allow young people to channel their energy into positive projects and activities. This has been more important than ever over the last year and I am really pleased to see that the children have continued to work so hard during this difficult time.”

The filming for the project was completed before the Covid-19 outbreak and the children have been working to edit the video from home.

Each of the students will have a prestigious Arts Awards in film making from the Trinity College London. Cymru Creations work closely with the college to provide the first step towards the equivalent of a GCSE in the Arts.

Cymru Creations’ Kevin Phillips said: “We have been working remotely with all our young people through the lockdown period to ensure they are staying engaged and keeping positive during the pandemic.

“I am really proud that despite everything they have continued to work hard on their projects and have produced such a fantastic video.”