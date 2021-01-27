POLICE are continuing to investigate an incident that happened on the M48 Severn Bridge earlier this week.
Avon and Somerset Police responded on Monday afternoon to calls from "members of the public who reported seeing a person falling" from the bridge.
That day, a search-and-rescue operation was launched in the area with the support of the coastguard.
On Tuesday, Gwent Police and crews from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) continued searches.
This evening (Wednesday), a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "There are no further searches planned of the water at this time, but police enquiries are continuing.”