Mark Webb, of Newport, has shared this picture of his cat Pinky, who is 11 years old and who has been with the family since she was a kitten.

Daisy is an 18 month old pug cross King Charles cavalier who lives with Carl Haley in Newport.

Mark Richings, of Abertillery, has sent in this picture of Beeg, his Staffordshire bull terrier in his new jacket.

This is Gus, who has lived with Emma Angeli in Cwmbran since September 2019. Gus is an 18 month old Shiranian.

Tashi has lived with Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, since 2012. She came from the council kennels in Stephenson Street. She is a Labradoodle.

This is Ben McCreadie, of Newport and Buddy, and English springer spaniel, who has been part of the family for about a year. This picture was taken just after Buddy found the only puddle in the car park and decided it would be a good idea to roll around in it. The only thing Ben had in the car to dry him was his PJ hoodie.

Here is Ada with her favourite treat. She has lived with Kacie Leach, of Newport, for about 18 months. Kacie said: "Ada was adopted to keep me company and have something to focus on. She has ended up being much more than that and is now part of the family! Despite being nocturnal Ada always pops out to be nosey when someone’s doing something and loves to pretend she’s hungry to nick treats when you walk past."

Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, has sent in this picture of her cat Miss Marble, who she said decided to move into her house about 11 years ago.