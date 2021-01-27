CUSTOMERS were caught fleeing through the fire escape of a salon in Cwmbran after police were called following reports it was open despite the lockdown.

The owner of Euphoria Tanning Hair and Beauty, in Glyndwr Road, was hit with a £1,000 fine for a "blatant breach" of coronavirus regulations.

Police were called to the salon on Saturday, January 16, and officers saw people entering through the front door, though when the attempted to gain entry, those inside did not respond.

Once inside, officers found the tanning beds had recently been used and beauty treatments had been taking place. CCTV footage showed eight people running from the salon out the fire exit.

Following an investigation, the owner of the salon was fined - it was the second time they have been fined breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Three customers were also fined, while enquiries are ongoing to identify the others present, Gwent Police said.

Torfaen Inspector Aled George said: “This was a blatant breach of Covid-19 regulations. Businesses who flout the regulations are behaving irresponsibly and putting the lives of their customers, staff and the wider community at risk.

“As this incident shows, we – together with our partners from Torfaen Council – will take action to keep the public safe. We will continue to take enforcement action against businesses and the public who breach Covid regulations.

“We understand this is a really difficult time for our communities, the majority of businesses and residents, are doing the right thing by adhering to Welsh Government regulations and we would like to thank them for their support. Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwent, and by following Welsh Government regulations we’re all saving lives and protecting the NHS.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage our communities to work together with us to keep everyone safe. Everyone has a part to play in stopping the spread of this virus.”

Customers outside a salon in Cwmbran after police were called. Picture: Gwent Police.

Two of the fleeing customers outside the salon. Picture: Gwent Police.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment at Torfaen council, said: “It’s clear from the camera footage obtained following the latest visit that the business and customers were aware they were breaking lockdown restrictions putting themselves, others and the NHS at risk. Covid is still circulating in the borough and everyone knows it thrives on close contact, so it was highly irresponsible of the business owner and customers to continue visiting the salon.

“Our Covid Enforcement Officers are working with businesses in the borough, offering advice to ensure they are Covid compliant. Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) and formal enforcement action requiring improvements are issued as a last resort if advice has not been adhered with.

“This is the second time the business has been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice. Public Protection Officers issued the first fixed penalty notice in June 2020. This is very disappointing.

“The vast majority of businesses have put measures in place to comply with the regulations, and are working really hard to keep their businesses running, whilst maintaining the safety of their staff and customers.

“We’d like to say thank you to all the businesses and residents who are doing the right thing and complying with the current lockdown.”