THE RSPCA has launched their covid-safe rehoming scheme in response to the global pandemic and the increase in demand for pets.

The animal welfare charity has 14 national animal centres across England and Wales - while many of its independent branches also have rehoming facilities switching to a remote process during the latest lockdown restrictions.

Animals in the care of the animal welfare charity are often escaping cruelty or neglect - but can continue to find a second chance of forever home happiness during the current lockdown, with the charity utilising a Covid-secure, remote rehoming process.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: "We are delighted that we will continue to be able to find new homes for animals via a safe and Covid-secure remote process.

“Prospective adopters can meet our knowledgeable and friendly centre staff via video call, and discuss whether adding a rescue pet to their household could be the right long-term decision.

“We know lockdown life is not forever, so it's so important people consider whether they are able to meet the needs of pets for the long term.”

In line with government restrictions, to take advantage of the doorstep delivery scheme you must live within an hour's driving distance of your potential pet.

Here are some of the gorgeous pets in need of their forever home within an hour of Newport:

Clover

This gorgeous Netherland Dwarf rabbit could be the ideal addition to your family home.

At approximately six-years-old Clover was taken to the RSPCA after her owner was no longer able to care for her.

She doesn't like being picky up but will happily hop into a carrier from hutch to run.

Full of personality and charm she is looking for a neutered male bunny to live with as rabbits are sociable animals.

She has always lived indoors so her new home should be able to bring her in during bad or cold weather.

Find out more on the RSPCA website.

Peggy Sue

This sweet girl is looking for her forever home after her previous owners fell ill.

She is described as an "absolute delight" but isn't keen on other animals so will need to be the only pet in her new home.

At ten-years-old this terrier still has lots of life in her and is a bundle of fun that equally enjoys to snuggle up on your lap.

Find out more on the website.

Mabel

Mabel is a nervous little thing who will need patient and loving owners that will allow her to build her confidence.

She is usually found hiding in her safe space so will benefit from a hiding hole in her new home.

Due to her nature she's currently not a fan of fuss but with enough patience and a few treats this one-year old feline could fall in love with you.

Find out more on the website.

Cookie and Bramble

Cookie and Bramble are two six-month-old guinea pigs who love a cuddle and some snacks.

Cookie is a cheeky chappy who likes to explore and roam around on his own while his sister Bramble is a bit more subdued.

They will need a good bit of space to explore and must be rehomed together.

Find out more on the website.

Lola

One-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Lola is looking for a patient forever home who will allow her time and space to build trust.

Her new owners will have experience with anxious dogs as well as a private garden for her to play in.

Once you have built a bond with Lola she is described as an "incredibly affectionate and loyal girl".

She has been socialised with other dogs at the rescue centre but is better suited to being the only pet in her new home.

Ideal for an adult-only home with owners that can devote their time to her, Lola would make an ideal companion to her new owners.

Find out more on the RSPCA website.