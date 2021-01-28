I was interested to see that the Argus included an article last week on my and my group's debate in the Senedd on the lockdowns implemented across Wales and the rest of the United Kingdom, and indeed the rest of the western world. In his reply to the debate the Health Minister referred to me as a Covid denier, even though I opened the debate by acknowledging that Covid was a dangerous disease and was present in the population.

My contribution to the debate was an analysis of the figures relating to Covid-19 and their accuracy.

I shall reproduce some of those facts and figures here.

I will point out that in his response the Health Minister did not question any of the figures, except to say that the figure for excess deaths in the UK for the year 2020 were 16 per cent greater than for the average of the last five years.

He did not question the figures I gave for 2019, higher than for 2020 or for 2018 about the same as 2020.

He did, however, refer to my figures as having a source in so called “fake” news. I will attest here that every figure I used was meticulously researched on the UK Office of Statistics own site.

My contention is that the Covid lockdowns are wholly disproportionate to the threat raised by Covid 19 to 99.9 per cent of the population.

Figures show that the vast majority of those who have succumbed to the virus have been over 75 years old, and almost all of those had other severe morbid health conditions. There have been very, very few deaths to people under this age who are relatively fit and healthy and almost none to those under 50.

We are told that 100k have died from Covid-19. These figures relate to any mention of Covid on the death certificate, whether it was the cause of death or not. There is huge anecdotal evidence coming forward where people have died of long term illnesses but where the cause of death was said to be Covid. Just last week I had a dear friend die who had advanced Alzheimer’s for a number of years, yet cause of death given Covid.

Despite the above I urge people to obey lockdown rules and have the vaccination when offered, the post mortem on both governments actions will come later.