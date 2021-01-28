THE TOUR de Gwent has been pushed back until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which raises funds for St David's Hospice Care, was due to take place in April, but organisers have pushed this back with coronavirus restrictions expected to continue.
In a statement, organisers said: "We have been monitoring developments regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in regards to our events, in particular the Whitehead Tour de Gwent cycling sportive.
"Unfortunately, due to the current situation and restrictions it will not be possible to stage the 2021 event in April 2021 as hoped. We have considered all our options and have decided to move to Sunday September 12.
"We understand this will be disappointing, but we have to consider all aspects to keep everyone safe and well.
"May we take this opportunity to thank all riders and sponsors for their continued support of this event which as you are aware donates all proceeds to the wonderful work of St David’s Hospice Care.
"Stay safe and keep cycling."
The event features six routes, all starting from Caerleon. These are 20 miles, 30 miles, 52 miles, 78 miles, and 93 miles, as well as a three mile kids route.
Registration for September 2021 is now open at tourdegwent.org with this year's jersey design to be launched shortly.