HEALTH minister Vaughan Gething will today announce the Welsh Government’s updated testing strategy.
The new strategy will focus on the expansion of Wales' testing approach.
It is expected to include more regular testing for NHS staff, care home staff and patients in hospitals.
The publication of the updated testing strategy is necessary, the Welsh Government said, due to new testing technologies becoming available since the last strategy was published, allowing testing on a greater scale.
3,737 tests were registered in Wales on January 25 - 13.3 per cent of which returned a positive test.
The rolling seven day figures - covering January 16 to 22 - saw 45,150 tests taken, with a 14.2 per cent positivity rate.