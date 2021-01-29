A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

JAMIE JARVIS, 44, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £240 in fines and compensation after he admitted public disorder and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police cell.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

NATHAN JOHN COMBESTOCK, 42, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on New Year’s Day.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

FLORIAN CRISTIAN STEFAN, 28, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in the city.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

READ MORE:

KERRY ARTHUR, 49, of Commercial Road, Pill, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Torfaen

JAMIE ROBERT GIBBINGS, 29, of George Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable.

Caerphilly

DECLAN SHAUN COOK, 30, of Gilboad Road, Newbridge, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to fraud by making a false representation by altering a prescription intending to obtain more diazepam than was prescribed.

He was also ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD THOMAS CROOK, 37, of Penmaen Close, Cefn Hengoed, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £719 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

GARRAD PAUL ROBERTS, 28, of Tillery Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph limit on Crumlin Road in Pontypool.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Monmouthshire

KARL CHRISTOPHER MCCARTHY, 45, of Waterside Avenue, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of 13 wraps of heroin.

JENNIFER WELHAM, 52, of Rockfield, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4293 in Llanishen, Monmouthshire.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.