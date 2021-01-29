THE medal and the T-shirt are real - it's only the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon that will be virtual in 2021.

The popular event, which is sponsored by insurance firm Admiral and organised by Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, has had to go virtual due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

It is usually run through the streets of Newport on the first Sunday of March but this year organisers are asking runners to still register to take part but to run their own 13.1-mile route at any time between February 26 and March 7.

They are also asking that the runners continue to collect sponsorship for St David's.

With the UK still under lockdown and no timeframe at present for when easing will begin, the organisers made the decision to change this year's event to a virtual one.

All you need to do is register, complete your own 13.1-mile route in one continuous effort and submit proof of completion.

A spokesman for St David's Hospice Care said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a catastrophic effect with the cancellation of fundraising events and closure of our shops resulting in the loss of vital income.

"The annual half marathon is a major fundraising event for the hospice – but it is simply not possible to host the event in it’s usual format this March. This is a huge blow, but the organising team has been motivated by the continued generous support of Admiral to offer this ‘virtual’ alternative.

"Participants will run their own course and earn themselves a bespoke medal and T-shirt of the same great quality that has always been given to finishers in the past."

So, this year the half marathon can be anything competitors want it to be - they can run and/or walk the 13.1 miles on a treadmill at home or as laps of your garden or on your favourite route starting from your front door to adhere to the Welsh Government guidelines.

Kris Broome, director of Fundraising at St David's Hospice Care, said: "The day of the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for us.

“One of the principle aims of the event was ‘to demonstrate how the community could come together and how we could showcase the landmarks of the city of Newport. We sincerely hope that the virtual event will still embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to participate and fundraise to help us to continue to provide hospice care where and when it is needed. Right now, our vulnerable members of society need the help of the charity more than ever before.

"While the demand for care has increased, the opportunities to offer fundraising opportunities has decreased which has had a significant impact on funding. Therefore we sincerely hope that runners will be able to support us by taking part in the virtual event this year."

Included in the registration fee are: a quality event T-shirt, a bespoke event medal and a leaderboard.

Entrants should be aged 17 and over to undertake running a half marathon and to register for the event, visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com/

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has teamed up with the South Wales Argus to bring complete coverage of this year's virtual event.

Articles on entrants will be run ahead of the event and results will be listed.