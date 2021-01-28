WELSH transport provider Adventure Travel, formerly NAT Group, is asking passengers and the public to participate in an online vote to help decide on it's charity of the year.

The vote will close on January 31.

The shortlist of 28 features a range of causes including community organisations, health and children’s charities. To help voters make a decision, each charity and a synopsis of their work will be featured on the company’s social media during the voting period.

The public transport operator has donated thousands of pounds to different charities and good causes over the years, but this will be the first time it has selected a charity of the year to focus its fundraising efforts on.

The chosen charity will benefit from a dedicated bus which will be seen across South Wales, with advertising displayed on the rear and inside the bus, as well as marketing and awareness opportunities across Adventure Travel’s fleet at regular intervals.

The winner, which is set to be announced on February 1, will also benefit from fundraising activities organised by the bus and coach operator over the course of 12 months.

Adam Keen, Adventure Travel managing director, said: “We are pleased to announce the shortlist for our Charity of the Year and encourage our passengers, colleagues and the public to vote for their chosen cause.

“We will work closely with the winning organisation to raise funds and awareness to support their important work through our own events and exclusive advertising opportunities. It has been a particularly challenging year for the charity sector, with events cancelled and reduced income, and we hope that we will make a valuable difference to our Charity of the Year.”

To cast your vote for Adventure Travel’s Charity of the Year, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceutBXD6V2-GHV20oUiu6emV6xUa6grVGrV1M_QI4q9vSC3Q/viewform