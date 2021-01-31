INSURANCE firm Admiral, which employs about 1,000 people in the heart of Newport, has pledged its support for the city's half marathon for the eighth time.

The event, organised as a fund-raising event by St David’s Hospice Care, will this year be held as a ‘virtual’ event.

St David's is urging runners who would usually have pounded the streets with hundreds of others on the first Sunday of March to sign up and run their own half marathon on their own route any time between February 26 and March 6.

Rhian Langham, head of people services at Admiral, said: “The half marathon is a fantastic event for the city of Newport, the participants and St David’s Hospice Care – a very worthy cause. We’re glad the event has been able to adapt during these uncertain times and are delighted to sponsor the first virtual Newport Half and show our support for the eighth consecutive year. Good luck to all taking part.”

MORE NEWS:

Not only is the firm supporting the event through sponsorship but more than 100 of its staff have already signed up to take part.

One of them is Christopher Chapman, of Newport.

He said: “To take on this challenge humbles me and makes me proud that I work for a company with a caring ethos.”

His colleague Malik-Tobias Medhurst, also from Newport, said: "It hopefully means making a difference and helping someone in their time of need with the love and support that is provided.”

All you need to do to take part is register, complete your own 13.1-mile route in one continuous effort and submit proof of completion.

Competitors can run and/or walk the 13.1 miles on a treadmill at home or as laps of their garden or on their favourite route starting from their front door to adhere to the Welsh Government guidelines. They will earn themselves a bespoke medal and T-shirt of the same great quality that has always been given to finishers in the past.

Kris Broome, director of fundraising at St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The day of the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for us.

“One of the principle aims of the event was ‘to demonstrate how the community could come together and how we could showcase the landmarks of the city of Newport. We sincerely hope that the virtual event will still embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to participate and fundraise to help us to continue to provide hospice care where and when it is needed. Right now, our vulnerable members of society need the help of the charity more than ever before.

“While the demand for care has increased, the opportunities to offer fundraising opportunities has decreased which has had a significant impact on funding. Therefore we sincerely hope that runners will be able to support us by taking part in the virtual event this year.”

Included in the registration fee are: a quality event T-shirt, a bespoke event medal and a leaderboard.

Entrants should be aged 17 and over to undertake running a half marathon and to register for the event, visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com/

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has teamed up with the South Wales Argus to bring complete coverage of this year’s virtual event.

Articles on entrants will be run ahead of the event and results will be listed.