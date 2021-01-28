A STALKER sent a woman’s mother revenge porn pictures of her daughter during a “cruel campaign” against his victim.

Joel Everett, 27, of Festival Crescent, New Inn, Pontypool, would bombard the complainant with abusive messages and would harass her outside her workplace.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, said the victim felt “humiliation” after intimate sexual images of her were sent to her mother and a friend.

At the height of his vendetta, which lasted eight months, Everett would send her around 100 e-mails a day.

MORE NEWS

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant sent the woman a sex toy, tipped rubbish from McDonald’s over her car and let her tyres down.

He would also turn up outside her house and beep his horn.

Ms Walker said: “The victim said he has made her life a misery. She felt drained and he has caused her humiliation.”

Everett, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, pleaded guilty to stalking and disclosing private sexual images.

Martha Smith-Higgins, representing the defendant, said her client had spent most of the month remanded in custody.

She told the court: “His best mitigation is the remorse shown through his guilty pleas.”

Miss Smith-Higgins added the defendant was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions recorded against him and she said he’d struggled with his mental health.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Everett: “Over an eight-month period, you subjected the complainant to a campaign that was vindictive and cruel.

“You showed no restraint whatsoever in controlling your feelings.”

He added that the defendant’s behaviour had been “despicable”.

The judge said he was prepared to suspend the inevitable prison sentence so Everett could work with the Probation Service.

The defendant was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to attend a building better relationships programme and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Everett was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim and has to pay a £149 surcharge.