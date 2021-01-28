THERE have been unusual sightings in one Newport estate recently, as a group of dinosaurs have taken to roaming the streets to bring joy to residents during lockdown.

The roar-some foursome, who go by the group name Dino Saw, having been using their daily exercise allowance to bring laughter and smiles to the people of St Julian's.

They have clearly spared no expense, all turning out in different dinosaur costumes.

Wearing masks underneath the costumes the group ensure that they move as a herd, but, unlike in the movies, they have maintained strict social distancing while out on the prowl.

Safety is the magic word these days and Dino Saw made sure that they could operate within government guidelines before agreeing that they should, for the benefit of residents.

"Nothing is more important than being safe," they said.

Videos of the dinosaurs 'chasing' residents and 'attacking' the local store have been shared and liked numerous times on social media.

The Argus spoke to the lead tyrannosaur, who identified themselves only as 'Stomp'.

"We are a family who have had enough of reading negative posts about people sadly being isolated, bored," they said.

"We know mental health issues are on the rise especially in children, who we believe are being affected more than most.

"We decided to try and bring some joy to our street, but to our surprise videos were posted on the local Facebook group and suddenly hundreds of likes comments began to appear."

Not only were Dino Saw being praised, but also being asked to visit other streets.

People in St Julian's have now taken up dinosaur spotting.

As well as Stomp, the orange tyrannosaurs, there are Snappy (raptor), Spike (spinosaurus) and Mini Rex, who is only 12 years old.

"It's fantastic as it gives people something to take their mind of this pandemic," said Stomp.