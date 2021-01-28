ARE you struggling to think of the perfect Valentine gift? What about starting your day with half a kilo of sausage in bed?

Marks and Spencer is bringing back its Breakfast in Bed hamper by popular demand, including the famous Love Sausage.

Shoppers bought out the product in record time in 2020, and the retailer has been quick to announce it will be back this year.

MORE NEWS:

But what is so special about it and how can you get your hands on one? This is what you need to know.

What is the love sausage?

According to the Marks and Spencer website, the meaty gift weighs in at a belly-stuffing 460kg.

In keeping with the romantic theme, the pork sausage is heart-shaped and served alongside other delicious treats in a ‘Breakfast in Bed’ hamper.

The sausage is made up of pork, wrapped in smoked bacon and laced with truffle.

M&S first launched its iconic sausage in 2019, and it has been a firm favourite with shoppers since.

What else is included in the hamper?

The hamper costs £30, with several delicious treats included.

The sausage comes accompanied by alcohol, chocolate and caffeine (what more could a girl want?)

The additional items are:

Cherry tomatoes on the vine (250g)

4 I love crumpets (300g)

Single origin Rwandan ground coffee (227g)

Go gooey hearts (110g)

Peach & passion fruit Bellini (750ml) (Alcohol Content 4%)

You can also add a personalised message to the hamper, when ordering from the Marks and Spencer website. You must be 18 or over to buy it.

When is it available to buy?

The Love Sausage is now available in Marks and Spencer’s foodhalls , and is available for collection and delivery.

The sausage has sold out extremely quickly in previous years, so M&S launched the hamper on 25 January to ensure shoppers can nab it quickly.

Delivery is not reserved for Valentine's Day so you can select other dates. The sausage cannot be purchased as a single item, and only comes included as part of the hamper.

Pre-order your Love Valentine's Hamper on the M&S website.