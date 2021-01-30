MORE than 60 new officers have joined Gwent Police in the last few weeks.

On January 4, 28 student police officers began their careers with Gwent Police as part of the national Operation Uplift initiative.

They were joined one week later by 36 community support officers, forming part of Gwent Police's annual recruitment drive.

Welcoming the officers, deputy chief constable Amanda Blakeman said: “Welcoming new faces in the police service, each with a variety of skillsets and talents, is a rewarding moment; not only for Gwent Police as an organisation, but for policing as a profession, for these officers individually and for their family and friends.

“We’re committing to providing protection and reassurance to the public and these new officers will be part of our goal to deliver the best possible service to our communities.

“Throughout the current pandemic we’ve continued to recruit and train new officers, helping us meet our demands of providing an effective police service during these challenging times and following cuts to the profession over a number of years previous.

“The investment in policing through Operation Uplift allows us to deliver our existing recruitment plans and fill essential vacancies.

“As we move through 2021 and beyond, we hope to be in a position to welcome more people into roles across the organisation, including those in frontline roles.”

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing health crisis, training for the new officers took place in Covid-secure environments alongside virtual learning.

The police and crime commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said: “I am delighted that this month Gwent Police welcomed 28 new police officers and 36 new police community support officers.

“Starting a new career in the emergency services, working on the front line in the middle of a pandemic, takes bravery and commitment.

“These new officers are dedicated to protecting and serving our communities and they will be a welcome addition to Gwent Police at a crucial time. We wish them all the best for the future.”

In July, 36 new officers joined Gwent Police as part of Operation Uplift; the UK Government’s funding for 20,000 new police personnel in the UK announced in September 2019.