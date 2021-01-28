GWENT Police have issued an urgent warning in relation to a strong or 'bad batch' of drugs that may be in circulation.
This follows the death of one man and the hospitalisation of another this week.
Both men were from the Blaenau Gwent area.
Local Chief Inspector Amanda Thomas said: “The circumstances surrounding these incidents are still under investigation, but we believe they are both drug-related.
"These incidents clearly cause us serious concern and we believe there is a need to issue a warning to those who do take illegal drugs to be aware, refrain from their use and seek immediate medical attention if they begin to become unwell.”
