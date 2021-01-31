ONE of our readers stumbled on an unlikely animal friendship recently, finding her family pets looking after a wild robin.
She found her three pet rabbits lovingly tending to the wild bird, which appeared to be unwell.
"The rabbits have a large run in front of their house, and when we went outside to clean their run out the robin was sat in there with the three rabbits around him," she told the Argus. "He'd only been in there for a short time as we'd seen him hopping round the patio earlier in the day."
Watch the video here:
She added: "He was obviously sick, so not moving much, but they were so gentle with him – you can see on the video that one of the rabbits even started giving him a groom."
Despite the rabbits' tender loving care, the robin died a short time later. But our reader said the surprise act of animal kindness made a lasting impression.
"We've never seen anything like it before," she said. "I didn't even realise that wild birds and pets interact with each other, so it was lovely to see them together."
