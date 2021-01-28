ELEVEN new deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, among 59 across Wales.

The newly confirmed deaths take the total in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) since the pandemic began to 875, and in Wales to 4,666, according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 705 new cases confirmed across Wales today, including 100 in Gwent, the latter as follows: Newport, 31; Caerphilly, 27; Torfaen, 19; Blaenau Gwent, 18; Monmouthshire, five.

There have now been 190,394 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales since the pandemic began, including 37,815 in Gwent.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales is now 336,071, with more than 23,700 added to the total yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 23 - dipped below 200 per 100,000 population for the first time in almost three months, at 190 per 100,000.

The rolling weekly case rates to that date fell in all five Gwent council areas.

Newport, with a rate to January 23 of 214.6 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, and the fourth highest in Wales, though the rate in the city has fallen from above 300 per 100,000 at the end of the previous week.

Caerphilly (177.3) has the eighth highest rate in Wales, while Torfaen (171.3) has the ninth highest rate in Wales.

The rate for the week to January 23 in Blaenau Gwent (147.4) is the eighth lowest in Wales, while Monmouthshire (131.1) now has the fourth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales. Ceredigion (78.4) has the lowest case rate in Wales, and the first to drop below 100 per 100,000 anywhere in Wales since October.

Nowhere in Wales is the rolling weekly case rate now above 500, with Wrexham (477.4) falling below that level for the first time in many weeks, though remaining the highest in Wales.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to January 23 was 13.7 per cent, meaning fewer than one-in-seven people tested returned a positive result for coronavirus.

All areas of Gwent recorded a test positivity rate lower than the Wales average, for that week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Wrexham - 106

Flintshire - 80

Cardiff - 57

Carmarthenshire - 35

Swansea - 33

Newport - 31

Caerphilly - 27

Gwynedd - 26

Vale of Glamorgan - 23

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 23

Denbighshire - 21

Conwy - 20

Neath Port Talbot - 20

Torfaen - 19

Blaenau Gwent - 18

Bridgend - 18

Powys - 16

Anglesey - 15

Pembrokeshire - 15

Ceredigion - seven

Monmouthshire - five

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Unknown location - 12

Resident outside Wales - 73

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.