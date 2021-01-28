A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to stealing £20,000 from a woman.
Denaught Sharma, 59, formerly of Newport, has been charged with two counts of theft from Joanne Beacham.
They relate to allegations dating from November 2017.
Sharma denied the two offences when he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant, now of Nuffield, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, is due to stand trial at Newport Crown Court on February 22.
