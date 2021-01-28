THE prime minister’s visit to Scotland is “absolutely essentialc, Cabinet member Michael Gove has insisted.

Boris Johnson’s trip to promote the Union, amid signs of a rise in support for Scottish independence, was questioned by first minister Nicola Sturgeon who is unsure whether the trip is necessary during a pandemic.

Mr Johnson is visiting Scotland today to argue that the Union has been integral in administering the Covid-19 vaccine, providing coronavirus testing and giving economic support.

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Johnson’s visit to Scotland is “not essential” during the current lockdowns, arguing that politicians have a “duty to lead by example” as the public live under strict restrictions.

Ahead of the visit, Cabinet Office minister Mr Gove told BBC Radio Scotland: “He’s the prime minister of the United Kingdom, it’s absolutely essential that the Prime Minister is there to see how on the front line we are progressing in our vaccine delivery and rollout programme.

“It’s critically important that the Scottish Government and the UK Government are working together to do everything we can to support the rollout and see what we can do to improve it.”

Mr Gove insisted there is “no substitute for a leader better than being there”, when questioned why he did not speak to people remotely.

He said the visit will present “no danger to anyone’s health”, adding “the prime minister will be operating in a Covid-secure way”.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Scotland, the prime minister said: “Mutual co-operation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland expect and it is what I have been focused on.

“The people of the UK have stood together during this pandemic: from our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our shop workers, scientists, lorry drivers and teachers – working together as one truly United Kingdom is the best way to build our Covid recovery.”

The trip even has the support of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who said the prime minister has a right to see what is happening across the UK.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “I’m with the prime minister on this one.

“He is the prime minister of the UK.

“It’s important that he travels to see what is going on, on the ground.”

There are growing concerns in Westminster about support for Scottish independence, as Ms Sturgeon argues there would be grounds for a new referendum if her SNP party wins a majority in the Holyrood elections scheduled for May.

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said the prime minister’s trip is evidence that he is in a “panic” about the prospect of another referendum.

The MSP said: “Clearly, Boris Johnson is rattled. By branding this campaign trip as ‘essential’, this is clearly a prime minister in panic, who knows the Tories are losing the argument on independence.

“Twenty polls in a row have shown that a majority of voters believe Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”