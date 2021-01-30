WHO remembers enjoying days at Bulmore Lido near Caerleon?

This fantastic picture was shared to our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group by Pete Brown.

It was taken in about 1955 at the lido by his father Jim.

Mr Brown, who is from Newport but now lives in Yorkshire, said: “The picture shows me, my brother David with our mother and grandmother at Bulmore Lido.”

According to The History of the Borough of Newport by Haydn Davis the lido was opened in July 1934 after a private company acquired land on part of Bulmore Farm Caerleon to build an open air swimming pool, cafe and restaurant.

Mr Davis said in his 1998 book that after Bulmore Lido, as it became well known, opened the public flocked there in hundreds on clement days, travelling by specially timed omnibuses, on foot and by bicycle (motor cars were then very thin on the ground as family transport).

“Situated alongside the River Usk, the 8.5 acre complex comprising large adult pool and smaller children’s pool with adjoining lawns, became Newport’s favourite out-of-town resort, gradually relieving St Brides Lighthouse foreshore of its dubious hold on this honour.

MORE NEWS:

“Bulmore’s popularity held in varying degrees for the next 55 years until its waning fortunes finally fell victim to the changing tastes of a much more affluent, adventurous and wide-ranging society.”

Bulmore Lido was bulldozed in the late 1980s but the memories of great days out at this popular destination remain.

Here are just some from the We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group:

Joan Smith: Aw, spent hours in the summer at Bulmore.

Marion Fisher: Went there many times. Sat on the grass. Got sunburnt. I remember the long walk home but had a great time.

Russell Tonks: Loved it out there as we only lived in St Julians but have to admit it was the coldest water ever there....

Sue Smith: Great summers spent at Bulmore. Walk back up the hill was a nightmare.

Pauline Shelton: Notice how we all walked miles to get there. I used to walk from Lliswerry. Kids these days would be hard pushed to walk to the car that’s if the lido was still there. Shame really.