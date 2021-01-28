THE northern part of Gwent could be braced for more snow this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for areas of Blaenau Gwent, as well as northern Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

The Met Office has warned residents of these areas to expect "snow, heavy at times, [that] may lead to some travel disruption."

The warning is in place on Saturday from 3am to 6pm.

READ MORE:

Temperatures in Ebbw Vale are expected to remain around zero degrees on Saturday, with heavy snow throughout the morning, easing up in the afternoon.

This is expected to continue through until Monday morning, despite the weather warning only covering until 6pm on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued covering the northern areas of Gwent. Picture: Met Office.

Blaenavon is also expected to see temperatures of zero degrees on Saturday, dropping to minus one degrees from around 6pm. Temperatures in the early hours of Sunday could reach as minus five degrees, with further snow and temperatures in the minuses through to Monday morning.

Monmouth is expected to see some sleet over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to only fall to two or three degrees.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Newport may see some sleet and temperatures of around four degrees, Cwmbran could see temperatures of around three degrees, rain is expected in Chepstow - with temperatures around three degrees, and Newbridge could see sleet all through Saturday with temperatures dropping to three degrees.