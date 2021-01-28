A MAN has been arrested by Kent Police following the discovery of a suspicious package at a Covid-19 vaccine production plant in north Wales.
The package was received at the Wrexham facility yesterday morning.
In a statement, Kent Police said: "As part of ongoing enquiries, which are being carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, pre-planned warrants took place at addresses in Luton Road and Chatham Hill, Chatham, on the morning of Thursday, January 28.
READ MORE:
"A 53-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested on suspicion of sending the package and remains in custody as enquiries continue.
"There is no evidence to suggest there is an ongoing threat. "
The Wrexham factory carries out part of the manufacturing process for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Vaccine production was temporarily paused while the investigation took place.