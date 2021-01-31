THESE are the biggest stories to happen near you this month.

A £50 million bitcoin hunter, an unexplained death and a Gwent singer who wowed Sir Tom Jones are among the top stories across the region in January.

We have compiled some of biggest events that have happened in the area in the last four weeks to show you what is happening where you live.

You can click on the icons on the map below to see the goings on in your neighbourhood.

These are the top stories this month:

Blaenau Gwent

One of the biggest developments in Blaenau Gwent this month was the dramatic reduction in coronavirus rates. Nowhere in Wales has the coronavirus rate fallen as much in the past month as in Blaenau Gwent. The area's case rate has fallen from being among the highest of Wales' 22 council areas, to one of the lowest.

Caerphilly

A teenage thug was locked up for an orgy of violence involving a series of “disturbing” unprovoked alcohol-fuelled attacks on younger victims in Blackwood this month. While in Newbridge, a drug driver crashed into a tree at a 130mph following a police chase.

Gwent Police appealed for help finding off-road bikers in Caerphilly. Officers said they had "received a large amount of calls".

We took a look around one of Wales' most polluted streets. The homes, on the A472 in Hafodyrynys, have been boarded up ahead of demolition.

Monmouthshire

The son of a popular and well-respected Chepstow man paid tribute to his father after he died with coronavirus at the age of 52. Kevin Stait fell ill with the virus shortly after New Year’s Day, and quickly deteriorated after being transferred to the Grange University Hospital on January 13. He died on January 22.

In Monmouth, Gwent Police confirmed that a body found in the River Wye had been confirmed as missing woman Lydia Davies.

Earlier this week, a search and rescue operation was launched at the M48 Severn Bridge near Chepstow.

Usk was named the most expensive place to live in Gwent, according to Zoopla. The top five places on the list were all in Monmouthshire.

In Abergavenny, which featured at number four on the above list, a taxi driver revealed why he was determined to bring an adult shop to the town. “It’s also not something that this town has ever had before - and I think some are stuck in their old ways," he said.

Newport

A Newport man who mistakenly threw away a hard drive in 2013 with Bitcoin now worth more than £210 million offered Newport City Council more than £50 million to search a landfill for it.

The council were unable to move on an unauthorised encampment, set up in Tredegar Park, earlier this month. This is why.

Firefighters were called to the same Newport pub twice in a matter of days. The Open Hearth pub in Ringland caught fire, before another fire broke out four days later.

A cemetery was closed by police after a body was found on the site. St Woolos Cemetery was closed as police dealt with the matter.

In more positive news, people were excited about the news that Pugh's Garden Village will be coming to Newport. The group will be opening The Garden Kitchen, by Pugh's, in Rogerstone.

Torfaen

A Pontypool singer gave ‘the performance of a lifetime’ on ITV's The Voice UK. Laura Sidney wowed Sir Tom Jones, among the other judges, with her performance. This is her story.

A former social club in Blaenavon is set to under the hammer as it is auctioned off. This is how you can get your hands on The Arundel Club.

Police were called to Pontrhydyrun after a body was found at a home. An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained death".

Police were also busy in Cwmbran, as they dealt with an assault at Cwmbran station. British Transport Police appealed for information after a mother and son were assaulted at Cwmbran railway station.

The location of four mass vaccination centres administering coronavirus vaccines in Gwent was also revealed.