A BIKER and a Volkswagen Golf driver put the lives of others at risk when they raced each other at 120mph on the M4.

Jamie Pittas, 23, and Lucy Rodgers, 21, challenged each other to what could easily have been a fatal duel on the motorway in Newport.

An appalled judge was shown shocking footage of the hair-raising incident which Rodgers recorded on her mobile phone and posted on Instagram.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, said the pair had agreed to race each other after Rodgers had filmed and shared a video of herself travelling at around 150mph on the same stretch of road two days earlier.

The race footage, released by CPS Wales, shows Pittas overtaking his opponent while performing a wheelie on his motorbike.

Other cars are on the road and Rodgers’ speedometer shows her reaching 120mph before weaving between bollards at high speed.

Judge Daniel Williams blasted the pair.

He told them at Cardiff Crown Court: “Lucy Rodgers, on May 30, 2020, you recorded yourself driving at around 150mph on the M4 in Newport.

“On June 1, 2020, you both met and decided to race each other at around 9pm in the evening.

“You gave no thought about other people and what might happen if the unexpected did take place.

“Too many lives have been taken and ruined by this sort of driving.

“It was the worst kind of selfish recklessness there is.”

Rodgers, 21, of Fowler Street, Wainfelin, Pontypool, admitted two counts of dangerous driving.

Pittas, 23, of Stevelee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Scott Bowen, representing Rodgers, said: “She has never been in trouble before. She said she was stupid and is deeply sorry.

“It was only by good fortune that no harm was caused to other road users.”

He added: “She is a vulnerable young lady who would find it very difficult in a custodial environment.”

John Ryan, mitigating, for Pittas asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea.

His barrister said the defendant had faced bankruptcy and had sold his motorbike.

Judge Williams jailed Rodgers for eight months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Pittas was sent to prison for nine months, suspended for 12 months, and has to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.

Both defendants were banned from driving for 12 months and pay £250 each towards prosecution costs.

Rodgers has to pay a £156 surcharge and Pittas a £128 surcharge.

They must also sit an extended retest.