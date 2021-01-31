A BRAND-NEW cancer research project, funded by an extraordinary community effort, will be a lasting tribute to late schoolboy Tom Walker.

Tom, a Monmouth School for Boys pupil, died in 2018, shortly after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Following his death, Tom's family, school and local community led a tireless campaign to raise £100,000 in the 13-year-old's memory for a research scholarship in his name.

Monmouth School for Boys pupil Tom Walker, who has had a cancer research scholarship set up in his memory

Now, research student Theo Morin, 25, is starting his scientific career after Cancer Research Wales funded his PhD studentship into AML at Cardiff University.

The research scholarship, bearing Tom's name, is aimed at improving understanding of AML and finding new ways to treat this type of aggressive blood cancer.

“My PhD is funded thanks to the Walker family, who bravely raised money in memory of Tom,” said Mr Morin, who hails from France, where he studied a masters’ degree in health science at the University of Poitiers. “I am really looking forward to working on this project and to improve our knowledge in the field of AML therapy.”

Cancer research student Theo Morin

Tom was himself a keen fundraiser for cancer research, and was the youngest participant in the inaugural Cancer Research Wales Brecon Beacons Night Hike in March 2018.

Sadly, Tom was diagnosed with AML three months after taking part in the charity challenge.

His parents, Tim and Debbie Walker, said: “We’re pleased to see that the fundraising efforts and donations by thousands of people have come to fruition and are now funding research into AML.

"Our thanks go out to everyone who has helped, including the Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools and our local community in Monmouthshire.”

They added: “We wish Theo and his supervisors good luck and look forward to seeing how the research progresses over the next three years. We’re also hoping to raise more funds for Cancer Research Wales and continue what Tom started when he raised £700 in sponsorship for taking part in the first Brecon Beacons Night Hike.”

The Tom Walker Cancer Research Wales PhD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research work is being done in the world-renowned laboratory of Professor Andrew Sewell in Cardiff and will be overseen by Professor Oliver Ottmann, the Head of Haematology and the AML Research Unit at the University Hospital of Wales.

The scholarship focuses on an emerging form of cancer treatment called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy – or CAR-T therapy in short.

Dr Lee Campbell, head of research at Cancer Research Wales, said: "The discoveries and insights made by Theo and the AML research team at Cardiff University will hopefully benefit people with cancer across the country.”

Prof Sewell added: "AML is an area of intense research as it represents a real unmet clinical need, and by carrying out this pioneering research we hope to provide important insights and make discoveries that will form the basis of future treatments for this disease."