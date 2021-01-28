A DRINKER who left his best friend with horrific injuries after he smashed a gin glass in his face has been jailed.

Jordan Cope is scarred for life following Daniel Foulkes’ attack on him at Barry’s The Buck pub during a heavy drinking session.

Laurence Jones, prosecuting, said the defendant had downed 10 pints of Strongbow cider and four or five pink gins before the assault.

The violence was triggered by a “minor falling out” after the close friends had enjoyed an evening out at The Buck accompanied by their girlfriends.

MORE NEWS:

CCTV capturing the shocking incident at around 10.20pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, was shown at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Cope was rushed to hospital after Foulkes drove the glass into the left side of his face as he was about to leave the pub.

The prosecutor told how the defendant’s girlfriend had implored the victim to stay before a misunderstanding escalated into the appalling attack.

Mr Cope was left soaked in blood and needed stitches to his eyelid, cheek, mouth and neck after undergoing emergency surgery.

Mr Jones told the court: “Mr Cope said, ‘I was in total shock. I’ve suffered horrific life-changing injuries. He was my best friend and I helped him out a lot.

“I have been left scarred for life and I’m suffering from panic attacks.

“I’m too scared to go out. I’m too paranoid to go out.

“I am struggling to understand why my best friend would do it.

“My whole world has been turned upside down.”

When the defendant was interviewed by detectives, Mr Jones said: “He told them he had drunk 10 pints of Strongbow and four or five pink gins.

“He couldn’t remember everything about the night.

“The defendant said, ‘I never meant to cause my best mate any harm.’

“He broke down in tears when he was shown the CCTV.”

Foulkes, 29, of Beatrice Road, Barry, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

He has previous convictions for battery and fraud.

Adam Sharp, mitigating, said: “The injuries were horrendous. This wasn’t a premeditated attack.

“All the parties were in drink that night.”

He urged the court to suspend the sentence and added there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” for his client.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Foulkes: “You were drunk. You caused massive injuries to your best friend’s face.

“The injuries are shocking, the scars are shocking.

“There was a rush of blood after some minor falling out.

“The two of you came together and you grabbed a glass and drove it into his face.”

Foulkes was jailed for 20 months.