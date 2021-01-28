THE Welsh Government has been urged not to leave the prison population of Wales behind when it comes to the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Senedd member John Griffiths has quizzed the Welsh Government over the vaccination rollout for prisoners – an issue that’s been raised with him by a number of local families with family members in prison.

He said some prisoners, in the top four priority groups and the immediate priority groups, hadn’t received any information to when they are likely to receive their vaccinations.

He said: I know the rights and protections of prisoners can often be an emotive one with strong opinions on all sides of the debate.

"However, it’s important to remember the prison population is often very vulnerable - both in terms of their health and their general profile.

“Many of them will have loved ones and family members, understandably worried about their health – so I would ask Welsh Government to look at how they can support this part of the population in Wales as we move forward with the vaccine rollout.

Responding, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “We've had outbreaks within prisons, we've had fatalities within prisons, as well, so this is part of the population that we have responsibility for. "We are working through with colleagues responsible for running prisons how we will deliver within the first four priorities by the middle of February.

"So, the prison population is not going to be left behind.”

The minister ended by committing to issuing a further statement either individually or on a joint basis with the Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing, Eluned Morgan MS.