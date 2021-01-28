A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has gone missing from Newport.
Gwent Police have appealed for help find Asli Fergar.
She was last seen in the city on Monday, January 26 at around 9pm.
She is described as white, with brown eyes and long, dark hair.
She is around 5'7 tall and of medium build.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Gwent Police on 101.
A spokesman for the police said: "We’re appealing for information in relation to missing 16-year-old Asli Fergar from Newport.
"Asli was last seen in the Newport area at around 9.10pm on Monday 26 January.
"She is described as white, 5’7” tall and of medium build. She has brown eyes and long, dark hair.
"If you have seen Asli or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2100030123.
"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."