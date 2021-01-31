WITH property prices soaring and people looking to sell up and get some extra space, lots of flats are appearing on the market.

But would you spend more than half a million pounds on a three-bed flat?

At £200,000 more than the average Chepstow house price these flats had better pack a punch.

According to property site Rightmove the average house price in Chepstow is £301,850.

£595,000

4 The Mount, Mount Way, NP16

This grand Grade II listed Georgian property has been turned into a selection of flats.

For £595,000 this duplex apartment has three bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Boasting incredible views across the town centre, Wye Valley and beyond this property is described as being stylishly converted some years ago.

The light and airy living rooms has ample space for versatile use and is currently being used as a dining and sitting room.

There is a modern high-gloss kitchen which has been finished with sleek units and a range of integrated appliances - it also benefits from a central island or breakfast bar.

All of the three bedrooms are of exceptional size, with enough space for a lounging area - the new owners could make the bedrooms more opulent and luxurious.

Each bedroom is kitted out with built-in wardrobes and their own ensuite bathrooms.

The property also has its own study - ideal for those now working from home as a result of the pandemic.

It may be spacious and grand on the surface but would you part with nearly £600k for this three-bedroom flat?

Find out more on Zoopla.

£540,000

Lower Church Street, NP16

As contemporary as they come, this three-bedroom penthouse apartment is complete with state of the art finishes throughout.

With more than 1,400 square feet of accomodation this spacious property is ideal for the rich and famous,

As one of the most prestigious apartments in the new Severn Quay development this three-bedroom flat comes with a hefty price tag.

For well over half a million pounds this property has views of Chepstow Castle and a wrap-around roof terrace that is ideal for entertaining and al-fresco dining.

Internally the bright and airy property boasts a bespoke designer kitchen with white gloss units and integrated appliances.

There are three good-sized double bedrooms with build in storage, the master boasts an ensuite bathroom.

The bath and shower rooms are fitted with bespoke frameless shower door enclosures and the whole home has underfloor heating.

Additionally the property has two allocated underfloor parking spaces and landscaped communal gardens.

Find out more on Zoopla.

Which property is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.