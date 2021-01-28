TRAVELLERS from three more countries have been placed under "enhanced isolation requirement" in Wales.

The restrictions, already in place for those returning from South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, among others, will now also apply to the Republic of Burundi, Republic of Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates.

Health minister Vaughan Gething confirmed the changes in a written statement this evening.

The enhanced isolation requirements have been introduced for countries "where public health concerns have identified in relation to the transmission of variant strains of coronavirus", he said.

Mr Gething said: "Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that the enhanced isolation requirements applying to South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, Mauritius, Seychelles, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Republic of Tanzania should be maintained and reviewed in a further three weeks.

"In addition, I have decided that a precautionary approach should be taken and that the Republic of Burundi, Republic of Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates will be added to the list of countries subject to enhanced isolation requirements.

"All travellers arriving into Wales who have been in the Republic of Burundi, Republic of Rwanda or the United Arab Emirates in the previous 10 days will be required to isolate for 10 days and will only be able to leave isolation in very limited circumstances.

"The same isolation requirements will also apply to all members of their household.

"These enhanced isolation requirements will also apply to persons already in Wales who have been in these countries in the last 10 days and members of their households."

New exceptions have also been introduced.

Planes or boats travelling to Wales directly from countries under enhanced isolation measures will be allowed when the:

aircraft which are landing for the purpose of refuelling or maintenance where no passengers board or disembark,

aircraft which are an air ambulance and landing for the purpose if transporting a person for medical treatment, and

vessels are required to moor pursuant to a safety direction issued as the result of an accident (under Schedule 3A to the Merchant Shipping Act 1995).

The new restrictions will come into force at 4am on Friday.