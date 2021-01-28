POLICE have issued a warning to drivers following a crash on the M4
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident between Junction 29 for Castleton and Junction 30 for Cardiff Gate.
The crash is on the westbound carriageway.
Gwent Police are warning drivers to be careful on the M4 this evening due to surface water.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the M4 westbound, Junction 29 to Junction 30.
"The M4 has a lot of surface water and we advise to drive carefully in the area."