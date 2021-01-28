A NEW vaccine has shown to offer strong protection against the UK variant of coronavirus.
The Novavax vaccine has passed its trials in the UK.
The clinical trials have shown the vaccine to be 89.3 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus in participants, including against new UK variant.
The vaccine will be delivered in the second half of this year, if approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), who will assess whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety, effectiveness and quality.
The study was conducted during the period the new Covid-19 variant was first observed in Kent and began to circulate widely, with today’s results showing it was effective against the variant during the phase 3 trial.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “good news” that the experimental coronavirus vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK and South Africa studies.
He tweeted: “Good news that the @Novavax vaccine has proved effective in UK trials. Thank you to all the volunteers who made these results possible.
“Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m doses on order.”