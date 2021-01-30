THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences from drug dealing to burglary and arson to an offensive weapon charge.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Robert Beer

Blundering burglar Robert Beer broke both his legs when he fell off the roof of a supermarket after stealing nearly £30,000 from a cash machine inside.

He screamed out in pain following his tumble during an escape bid at the Aldi store on Newport’s Spytty Road.

When he was interviewed by detectives, dad Beer, 41, told them: “I was only doing it for the cash.

“I was trying to get some money for Christmas for the kids.”

He was jailed for 29 months and is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on April 30.

Kevin Morgan

A burglar with a long criminal history raided a house late at night as a family slept upstairs.

Kevin Morgan, 39, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, also stole two mountain bikes, boxing gloves and cans of lager during a break-in at garage.

The defendant, who has 39 previous convictions for 89 offences, was jailed for three years.

Max Luff

Teenage drug dealer Max Luff was running “a busy drugs line” and started trafficking cocaine just weeks after his 18th birthday.

The talented footballer was “mixing with unpleasant people” and turned to crime when he lost his job because of Covid-19, Newport Crown Court heard.

Luff, of Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and was locked up for two years.

Jordan Lee Roberts

A man who swung a golf ball around in a sock in a Gwent shopping centre was jailed for six months.

Jordan Lee Roberts, 21, was arrested after police officers were called to Cwmbran town centre.

Roberts, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of Valium, a class C drug.

Corris Davies

A cancer survivor turned to trafficking thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and ecstasy when he fell under the spell of “more sophisticated” drug dealers.

Corris Davies, 22, of Balmoral Road, Newport, was exploited by criminals further up the drug dealing chain, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 45 months.

Haydn Davies

An arsonist torched his own vulnerable step-grandfather’s car after arguing with him.

Haydn Davies, 28, wrote off Paul Bills’ £15,000 Ford Focus following the attack in Newport.

Davies pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life endangered and was jailed for more than three years.