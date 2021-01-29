A TRACTOR has been stolen from a farm in Cwm.
The vehicle, an orange Zetor 7540, was in an outbuilding at a farm near to Marine Street when it was stolen on Friday, January 22.
Gwent Police are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the incident to come forward following the theft.
A spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information after receiving a report of the theft of an orange Zetor 7540 tractor from an outbuilding at a farm in Cwm, near to Marine Street, on Friday 22 January at around 9.30am.
"Anyone with information or has CCTV in relation to this incident should call us on 101, email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk or send a direct message to our social media accounts on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 81 22/01/21 or 2100024305."