A CAR flipped onto its roof on the M4 in Wales on Thursday night on a wet road surface.
South Wales Police said the car overturned after the driver lost control in heavy rain.
The driver escaped with "slight injuries" following the incident, which happened on the motorway near Bridgend.
The police force issued a general road safety warning to any drivers travelling in such weather.
"Drive to the conditions," South Wales Police's roads policing unit said. "Slow down in the rain. Use common sense."
Heavy rain also affected the M4 in Gwent on Thursday night.
Gwent Police were called to a crash west of Newport, near Junction 29, and warned of "a lot of surface water" on the motorway.
On Friday morning, highways agency Traffic Wales said "poor driving conditions" remained, urging drivers to reduce their speed and keep a safe distance from the car in front.