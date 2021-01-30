A PONTYPOOL charity which helps support low-income families across the borough has been given a new van.

TRAC2 have been given the Peugeot Boxer by Bron Afon Community Housing.

The charity collects furniture which otherwise would be going to landfill, instead ensuring it is in a good condition and delivering it to homes across Torfaen - stopping low-income households borrowing from high-interest loan companies to furnish their homes.

As well as this, the team at TRAC2 has provided hundreds of emergency food parcels, delivered weekly to the elderly and vulnerable, and spent hours on the phone answering queries and helping with benefit applications, financial advice and where to access support.

Nathan Yeowell, chairman of TRAC2, said: “It’s fantastic. This is a much bigger van with much greater capacity.

“This van means we can pick up more of all those items of furniture and white goods that the generous people from Blaenavon through Pontypool down to Cwmbran donate to us and distribute them more easily to the families that need them.”

Mark Doubler, Bron Afon’s head of community and customer services, said: “Every year we are proud to hand over the keys to a home to lots of new customers.

“We can’t thank TRAC2 enough for giving so many of those customers a helping hand with essentials like a bed, a dining table to eat at and a sofa to relax on as a family.

“Our relationship with TRAC2 goes back around ten years and this donation will make it easier for them support many more families over the coming years.”