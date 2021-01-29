STAR Wars star Daisy Ridley, TV presenter Stacey Dooley and scottish actor James McAvoy are among 20 celebrities revealed as the stars of this year's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off.

Every year a celebrity cast take part in the quintessentially British TV show to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer and this year the show has pulled together arguenbly the best cast yet.

Other guests include chart-topping coach on The Voice, Anne-Marie, double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, TV star David Baddiel and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwell.

The new cast proved a hit on social media with with one fan calling it an "insane line up".

Here is what you need to know about the 20 celebrities taking part in this year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

– James McAvoy

The Golden Globe-nominated actor played a young Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series and most recently appeared as Lord Asriel in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.

– Daisy Ridley

Best known for starring as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ridley is set to appear in upcoming science fiction thriller Chaos Walking alongside Tom Holland.

– Dame Kelly Holmes

The retired middle distance athlete specialised in the 800 metres and 1500 metres events and won gold for both at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

– John Bishop

Liverpool-born comedian and actor Bishop was recently cast as a companion in Doctor Who. He was previously a pannelist on A League of their Own and starred in teen drama Skins.

– Stacey Dooley

After making a name for herself fronting investigative documentaries for the BBC, Dooley won Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dance partner and now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

– Tom Allen

The comedian will make his debut as a competitor in the tent after hosting Bake Off: The Professionals and featuring regularly on the spin-off Extra Slice.

– David Baddiel

Best known for his comedy partnership with Frank Skinner and for writing the football anthem Three Lions, Baddiel is also a published author and has been outspoken on the issue of anti-Semitism.

– Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix star found fame on The X Factor in 2011 and her girl band have become one of the country’s biggest-selling.

– KSI

YouTuber and rapper KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, has more than 22 million subscribers on the video platform and last year released his debut album. He recently released the hit Don't Play alongside Digital Farm Animals and Bake Off competitor Anne-Marie.

– Ade Adepitan

Having survived polio as a child, Adepitan went on to compete as a wheelchair basketball player at international level before moving into presenting.

– Philippa Perry

The renowned psychotherapist is known for her books, which include How To Stay Sane, and her documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4.

– Nick Grimshaw

Known as Grimmy, the television and radio presenter has hosted a range of shows on BBC Radio 1 and was a judge on The X Factor.

– Rob Beckett

Best known for his comedy partnership with Romesh Ranganathan, Beckett’s credits include panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and narrating the reality series Celebs Go Dating.

– Alexandra Burke

Burke won the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008 and has since released hits including Hallelujah and Broken Heels.

– Anneka Rice

Rice became a household name nearly 40 years ago on Channel 4’s game show Treasure Hunt. She launched her own series, Challenge Anneka, in 1989.

– Reece Shearsmith

The actor and writer was one of the brains behind cult sketch show The League Of Gentlemen and also co-created comedy series Psychoville.

– Dizzee Rascal

Considered one of the pioneers of the grime music genre, the east London rapper released his debut album Boy In Da Corner in 2003. He has since been awarded an MBE, The Mercury Prize, BRIT Awards, Ivor Novello and a MOBO.

– Anne-Marie

Pop star Anne-Marie, from Essex, has worked with artists including Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and Sean Paul. She is currently a coach on The Voice and recently released Don't Play with Bake Off rival KSI.

– Nadine Coyle

As part of Girls Aloud, the Irish singer scored four number one singles and two number one albums.

– Katherine Ryan

The Canadian comedian and actress is a regular face on shows including Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You and recently starred in her own Netflix series, The Duchess.