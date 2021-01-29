PARTS of Gwent could be hit with four days of snow within the next week, according to the latest Met Office weather forecasts.
A yellow weather warning for snow has already been issued for inland parts of Gwent – including all of Blaenau Gwent and northern parts of Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen – on Saturday.
That weather warning is currently in place between 5am and 6pm on Saturday.
But now the Met Office is forecasting three more days of snow and ice next week.
Again, this weather warning covers inland areas of Gwent. The city of Newport and its surrounding fall just outside the weather-warning area, as do southern parts of Monmouthshire like Caldicot and Chepstow.
Caerphilly and Cwmbran fall just on the edge of the weather-warning zone.
The weather warning covers the whole of Blaenau Gwent; places like Abergavenny, Usk, and Monmouth in Monmouthshire; Pontypool and Blaenavon in Torfaen, and northern parts of Caerphilly county borough.
The snow and ice warning is in force from 9pm on Monday until 11.45pm on Wednesday.
The Met Office warns of a "risk of widespread ice" as well as snowfall, likely causing travel disruption and difficult travel conditions.