THREE takeaways in Blaenau Gwent could be closed after failing to abide by Welsh coronavirus regulations.
Best Kebab and Pizza in Tredegar, Café Lazeez in Blaina and Brynmawr Tandoori Balti have all failed to ensure staff wear face masks. Under Welsh Government regulations, in jobs where people are unable to maintain a two-metre distance, the employer should make sure all staff wear face coverings.
This is not the first-time enforcement officers in Blaenau Gwent have found staff not wearing face coverings. In the past two weeks more than a dozen takeaways have been subject to an improvement notice for this reason.
The three most recent takeaways were all handed an improvement notice yesterday - January 28 - and have 48 to make the necessary changes.
They will then face a further inspection after the 48 hours is up to determine whether the improvement notice is dropped, or further action is necessary.
Blaenau Gwent council has the option to issue a closure notice if the venue fails to comply with rules after being issued with an improvement notice.