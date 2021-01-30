This is the weekend of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch when people across the country are asked to spend an hour recording which birds visit their garden. We asked our camera club members to send in pictures of birds they have spotted in their gardens. If you want to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch go to rspb.org for full details. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Bright: A blue tit waiting for his turn on the feeder taken by Jason Franklin
Pair: Mark Wall sent in this picture of two wood pigeons enjoying his feeder
Robin: Chris Giles said his attempt at garden photography in Rogerstone didn't go according to plan
Chilly: Gina Bacchioni shared this image of a blackbird on the snow covered wall in her garden in Talywain
Branch: A male sparrow in Sharon Smith's garden
Friendly: A woodpecker feeding another woodpecker in Garndiffaith taken by Natalie Annette Rowles
Prey: Sparrow hawk on Paul Joy's clothes line in Cwmbran
Yellow: A goldcrest in Annette O'Connell's Newbridge garden
Visitor: David Barnes took this picture of a goldfinch in his garden in Chepstow
Small: Nuthatch taken by Angela Shipp in Risca