This is the weekend of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch when people across the country are asked to spend an hour recording which birds visit their garden. We asked our camera club members to send in pictures of birds they have spotted in their gardens. If you want to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch go to rspb.org for full details. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Bright: A blue tit waiting for his turn on the feeder taken by Jason Franklin

Bright: A blue tit waiting for his turn on the feeder taken by Jason Franklin

South Wales Argus: Pair: Mark Wall sent in this picture of two wood pigeons enjoying his feeder

Pair: Mark Wall sent in this picture of two wood pigeons enjoying his feeder

South Wales Argus: Robin: Chris Giles said his attempt at garden photography in Rogerstone didn't go according to plan

Robin: Chris Giles said his attempt at garden photography in Rogerstone didn't go according to plan

South Wales Argus: Chilly: Gina Bacchioni shared this image of a blackbird on the snow covered wall in her garden in Talywain

Chilly: Gina Bacchioni shared this image of a blackbird on the snow covered wall in her garden in Talywain

South Wales Argus: Branch: A male sparrow in Sharon Smith's garden

Branch: A male sparrow in Sharon Smith's garden

South Wales Argus: Friendly: A woodpecker feeding another woodpecker in Garndiffaith taken by Natalie Annette Rowles

Friendly: A woodpecker feeding another woodpecker in Garndiffaith taken by Natalie Annette Rowles

South Wales Argus: Prey: Sparrowhawk on Paul Joy's clothes line in Cwmbran

Prey: Sparrow hawk on Paul Joy's clothes line in Cwmbran

South Wales Argus: Yellow: A goldcrest in Annette O'Connell's Newbridge garden

Yellow: A goldcrest in Annette O'Connell's Newbridge garden

South Wales Argus: Visitor: David Barnes took this picture of a goldfinch in his garden in Chepstow

Visitor: David Barnes took this picture of a goldfinch in his garden in Chepstow

South Wales Argus: Small: Nuthatch taken by Angela Shipp in Risca

Small: Nuthatch taken by Angela Shipp in Risca