A WOMAN ran an “illegal pharmacy” by importing drugs from India and Siberia and selling them to customers throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Shalane Hodder was running the highly profitable commercial enterprise from her own home and used her girlfriend and brother to launder her profits.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, said she took nearly £150,000 in sales in just six months before police raided her home in the village of Trinant, near Newbridge.

Hodder used WhatsApp to advertise and market the drugs like codeine, diazepam and a synthetic form of cannabis.

The 36-year-old was a part of 100 groups on the messaging platform with a potential customer reach of more than 10,000.

Her operation was shut down in September 2019 when a drugs warrant was executed at the house she lived in with her partner Laurie Parfitt.

Mr Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court how Hodder used a caravan in Oakdale to store her stock.

Officers recovered 92,000 tablets worth up to £112,000 and one of her customers was as young as 17.

She was making so much money, she recruited Parfitt and Hodder’s brother Rhys Dee to pay cash into their own bank accounts.

Mr Roberts told how Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick said: “This was large scale supply at a commercial level.”

Hodder, of Philip Street, Trinant, pleaded guilty to 25 offences in total.

They included importing controlled drugs, supplying class B and class C drugs, and possession with intent to class B and class C drugs.

Parfitt, 31, also of Philip Street, Trinant, and Dee, 28, of Belvedere Close, Trinant, admitted money laundering charges.

Thomas Stanway, representing Hodder, said: “There was a financial gain but she was not leading a particularly extravagant lifestyle.

“It started off selling in small quantities but it spiralled out of control and the number of customers exploded.”

Owen Williams, mitigating for Parfitt and Dee, asked the court to take into account his clients’ guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Hodder: “You were running a large scale operation.

“You were using your own home as a base for selling class C drugs in the main.”

She was jailed for 30 months.

Parfitt was handed a 12-month community order and has to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Dee was also sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a four-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due to take place in May.

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, Detective Constable Isaac Gott, said: “I welcome the sentence given today.

“This was a lengthy and complex investigation into the illegal pharmacy being orchestrated by Hodder.

“Hodder was running this pharmacy from her own home in South Wales, supplying customers all over the UK and Ireland with drugs imported from India and Siberia.

“The devastation and destruction drugs have in the community cannot be underestimated and often goes unnoticed to those at the top of the organisational hierarchy.

“The removal of tens of thousands of class B, C and psychoactive substances that could have flooded the streets will now be destroyed and will go some way to disrupting the flow of drugs on our streets.

“Hodder sold these drugs purely out of greed to line her own pockets.

“She amassed a large financial gain from her supplying which was re-invested back into the illegal business and did so whilst claiming benefits.

“Gwent Police will relentlessly pursue those who supply any controlled drugs within our community".