FLY-tipping at a former supermarket site in Newport, which has sat disused for many years, is attracting rats and other vermin according to residents.

The Sainsbury's site, on the corner of Wyndham Street and the B4591 in the city, has sat empty for some time.

It has become a black spot for fly-tippers according to some residents.

Picture: Norrie Wilson

Norrie Wilson says that the site has become an "alternative rubbish tip and the home of numerous rats and associated vermin".

Items such as a sofa, clothes and even a bathtub have been dumped on the site.

The blame for such actions lies, Mr Wilson says, with the "inconsiderate pond life who shamelessly and selfishly dump their detritus anywhere that they find convenient".

Picture: Norrie Wilson

However, he says that the problem has been made worse by restrictions on the city's recycling centre.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, new rules and limits on visitors have been put in place at the recycling centre.

Picture: Norrie Wilson

"I do think this behaviour is on the increase due to the onerous and inconvenient system that residents must adhere to before they can visit the council tip to offload their unwanted rubbish," he said.

"This system was dreamed up as a way of combating the spread of coronavirus, but is really totally unnecessary."

Picture: Norrie Wilson

He said that he had missed an appointment at the tip due to a hospital visit.

"All the while, my pile of unwanted rubbish was heaped in my driveway," he said.

"I can see how an impatient selfish person might feel it easier to just go to Wyndham St, and offload at their convenience.

Picture: Norrie Wilson

"I in no way condone this irresponsible behaviour, but feel the council could look again at their rules for visiting the local tip which I think would alleviate this growing problem in Newport."

Newport City Council were contacted for comment.