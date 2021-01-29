POLICE busted pubgoers drinking inside a Torfaen pub during lockdown, in breach of the coronavirus rules.

The owner of The Pegasus, in Hill Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, has been fined £1,000 for the incident.

Following a tip-off that a gathering was taking place inside the pub, officers were initially refused entry.

But once they got inside, they found nine people in the pub – five of whom were drinking alcohol.

Gwent Police condemned the "blatant breach of the regulations".

Like other hospitality venues, pubs in Wales are not allowed to open during the current level-four lockdown unless they are providing takeaway services.

The consumption of alcohol in any licensed premises is currently against the law.

“This was a blatant breach of those regulations and there can be no excuses for this type of behaviour. These actions can put lives at risk and members of their communities," said Gwent Police Inspector Aled George.

“Most businesses and residents are doing the right thing by adhering to Welsh Government regulations. We would like to thank them for their support."

READ MORE: Police figures show who is most likely to be fined for breaking Covid rules

Insp George added: “We understand that this is hard time for everyone, but we’re asking the people of Torfaen, and the wider Gwent region, to do the right thing for their communities.”

In total, officers discovered people from eight different households were in The Pegasus at the time of the incident, on Friday, January 22.

The owner was fined £1,000 and nine fixed-penalty notices (fines) were given to the other people present.

The Pegasus incident is the second high-profile coronavirus raid in Torfaen in recent weeks.

On January 16, police were called to the Euphoria Tanning salon in Cwmbran following reports it was open.

CCTV cameras captured comical scenes as those inside the salon tried to flee via a fire escape.

WATCH: Customers flee as police called to Cwmbran salon breaking lockdown rules

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council’s executive member for the environment, said: “Our Covid enforcement officers have been working hard to engage with businesses in a supportive and sympathetic manner to ensure they are Covid compliant.

“However, it appears a small minority of businesses are not taking the health risks seriously, which is where joint working with Gwent Police has come into action.

“The excellent approach to partnership working adopted between Gwent Police and our officers has enabled us to provide a robust response to ensure the safety of Torfaen residents.

“Covid-19 is a real threat to our residents, and we all have a responsibility to keep each other safe.”