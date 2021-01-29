PEOPLE in Wales will be able meet up with others to exercise outdoors and switch their support bubbles from tomorrow (Saturday), the first minister has announced.

Speaking at Friday's Welsh Government press conference, Mark Drakeford outlined the changes which would come in to force in Wales.

"Because we are already seeing significant improvement we can make two very small but important changes today which I hope will lay the foundations for more to come," he said.

READ MORE:

"For the last six weeks we've only been able to exercise with people we live with or in our support bubble. From tomorrow two people from different households will be able to exercise outdoors together.

"It is two adults from two different households.

"They will need to be local because the rule about starting and finishing exercise at your own front door has not gone away.

"Children under the age of 11 are not included in that, so it would be possible for an adult from a household to meet somebody from another household and for a child to be present as well.

"As ever, what I always ask people to do is not to ask yourself 'what can I do' but you ask yourself 'what should I do' and the fewer people who meet safer we all are."

Mr Drakeford also outlined how people living in a single person household can switch their support bubble.

"From now on people who are in a bubble will be able to dissolve the bubble they are in," he said. "They will need to wait 10 days. They will then be able to reform a different bubble on the same basis as bubbles can be formed at the moment - a single person household can form a bubble with one other household.

"We are doing this because we understand that the bubbles that people will have formed originally may need to change - circumstances change, people move away, relationships alter.

"We’ll be publishing guidance later to help people to make sure they do that in the safest possible way.

"I hope that these two very small and careful steps will be the first towards a time when we will all be able to live with fewer restrictions in our lives and without the fear of this terrible virus."