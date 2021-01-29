AN INVESTIGATION is ongoing into two incidents in a village near Newport.
Gwent Police are looking for information about a break in and a burglary in Michaelston-Y-Fedw.
On January 15, an unoccupied house was entered but nothing was stolen. Another address was then targeted between January 26 and 28 and a Samsung TV, HP laptop and jewellery was stolen.
Anyone with any information on these events is urged to contact the force through 101 or their social media pages and quote the log 2100031912.
They also urge anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area – or anywhere else in the Gwent region they cover – to contact them.