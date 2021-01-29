GWENT Police officers have appealed to the public to identify this man in connection with an incident in Caerphilly county borough.
The force said someone attempted to break into an outbuilding at an address in High Meadow Street, Abercarn, on Sunday, January 17.
Officers would now like to identify and speak with the man seen in these CCTV images.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100018703.
You can also send Gwent Police a direct message with information to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.