AN RSPCA shelter in Newport is looking after several hamsters which were found abandoned inside a bag in sub-zero temperatures.

A runner found the JD Sports bag while exercising on Friday, January 22.

Thinking someone might have lost it, he picked it up and looked inside – only to find seven hamsters huddled together inside.

RSPCA inspector Darren Oakley went to collect the animals.

He said: “It was absolutely freezing, the temperature was reading as -1 degrees when I collected them. There’s no way they would have made it through the night, they’re incredibly lucky they were found.

“One of the hamsters was heavily pregnant and gave birth just a few hours later. Goodness knows what may have happened if she’d have had to given birth inside that sports bag in the cold.”

The hamsters are now recovering at Newport Animal Centre.

“I’d be interested to hear from anyone with information on where these hamsters came from or who was responsible for abandoning them," Mr Oakley said. "If you can assist our enquiries please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

The incident happened in Bryncyn, northern Cardiff.

“Unfortunately, I suspect that these hamsters were abandoned by owners who had simply bitten off more than they could chew," Mr Oakley added. "Hamsters can breed and reproduce very quickly and I expect their numbers multiplied quicker than they expected and they didn’t know what else to do.

“However, abandoning vulnerable animals like this - particularly during such harsh weather conditions - is incredibly irresponsible and these little ones were incredibly lucky to survive. If you’re struggling with your pets, please seek help from your vet or from a local rescue group.”